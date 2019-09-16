Shilpa Shinde Blames CINTAA For Losing TV: “They Didn’t Want People To Work With Me”

Ever since her debut in 2001 with Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai actress Shilpa Shinde has had a successful television career including her much spoken about the win on the reality show Bigg Boss. However, things went downhill after Shilpa’s fallout with mastermind Vikas Gupta that led to her ouster from the successful show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai where her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi was much loved.

Yet, when the actress says she no longer wants to be associated with TV, it does come as a shocker for fans. Explaining her decision to Hindustan Times Shilpa said, “TV is no for now. All these years, I dedicated my life to the medium and have had got immense love and job satisfaction. However, after what happened when I left my last (sitcom) show… The work I was getting wasn’t good enough and after a point, I realized that was because [Cine and TV Artistes Association] did not want people to work with me. After a lot of fights, finally things have changed for better, but still, I’m not getting the kind of work I’d like to do. Since that’s not happening, I’m not thinking about TV right now.”

Now that TV is ruled out for her is she eyeing to make her digital debut, Shilpa is quick to say, “I had got a few web offers but those roles again weren’t anything that I haven’t done before. Also, I don’t think I can do bold scenes onscreen. I’m really not comfortable. But there’s something on the web that I’m in talks for and if everything falls in place, we’d soon make an announcement.”

Speaking about what keeps her busy these days the actress reveals with a laugh, “I regularly visit the workshop. We all brainstorm towards creating something new. Apart from Mumbai, I also send my designs to the US to my friend, who runs her business. I’m quite passionate about my work and for those who thought I’ve been sitting at home jobless, now you know what keeps me busy.”

