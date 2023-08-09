Actress and judge Shilpa Shetty, who was left ‘speechless’ with the cutting-edge innovation with the drones by ‘Botlab Dynamics’ in “India’s Got Talent”, said they have written history in the sky with their talent.

Showcasing how technology is shaping the talent landscape is the Delhi based group ‘Botlab Dynamics’ who will prove that ‘sky is the limit’ as they capture the imagination of millions with their innovative and clutter breaking creation. The young, talented minds will showcase the imminent change in entertainment, where art and technology converge to create a truly immersive spectacle through drone shows.

With their control over the drones, Botlab Dynamics will create a visual spectacle with a breathtaking display of lights, patterns, and formations; leaving the judges and audience awestruck. It took Botlab Dynamics about 30 engineers and almost a month’s time to make this larger than life act possible.

Impressed by their innovation, Shilpa Shetty will share, “I am speechless. All of it looked so real. Who said history is only written in books? You have written history in the sky with your talent.”

“Though I’m not that good with technology, but as a bystander, I was really impressed when I saw the act. More importantly, I was impressed with the purpose you started this venture with. Anything to make India proud and to make India number one, is something that makes me feel really good; and you are very close to achieving it,” she added.

Adding on to the compliment, Judge Badshah who had already been associated with the group says: “I have known Botlab dynamics from before. For one of my concerts, I had an idea for a drone show. So, I was searching for drone service and while doing this I came across Botlab and contacted them.”

“Also, they have reduced the cost of air drone shows with their indigenous technology and foresightedness. The way you have added an essence of Indianness to the act is commendable, and it truly reflects our theme for this year, ‘Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara.’ Because of you, we are number two in the drone show category worldwide, and I am confident that within a year or two we will be number one,” added Badshah.

India’s Got Talent Season 10 airs on Sony.

