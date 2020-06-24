“Bigg Boss 13” contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, has shared a quirky observation about herself on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram where she shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself.

“Love me or hate me, either way, I’m gonna shine,” she captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In March, Shehnaaz Gill featured in the song “Bhula dunga” along with TV star Sidharth Shukla.

Sung by Darshan Raval, the song’s video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the “Bigg Boss 13” house.

In May, she featured in a lyrical video “Keh gayi sorry” by Jassie Gill.

A few months ago, Jassie had supported Shehnaaz during her stint inside the “Bigg Boss” house. He had praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to “Bigg Boss” house to promote his film “Panga”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!