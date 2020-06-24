The comedy franchise ‘Fukrey‘ is considered amongst the much-loved in recent times as they went on to become hits and made sure to get a burst of giggles from the audience.

The film, that was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Produced under the Excel Entertainment banner, received tremendous appreciation and admiration.

Recently, fortune favoured the audience as the makers of the film hinted at the third part of the film ‘Fukrey‘ coming up! Entertainment took to their social media and reposted the director’s post hinting that the third part of the film is in works! They posted an image of the three main protagonists in the film along with Panditji with the caption: “#repost @mriglamba

・・・

#flashbackfukrey #memeries

Panditji ki bavishyawani”

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba posted on Instagram where the character of Panditji said: “Teesra part taiyaar ho raha hai”.

