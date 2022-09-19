Shruti Haasan’s single “She Is A Hero”, which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women, has been receiving immense love from audiences.

In less than a few days of its release, “She Is A Hero” has already crossed a million views and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Shruti Haasan’s ‘She Is A Hero’ brings together varied artists and a mix of genres, all with one aim- to celebrate women. The video of the song features girls from the NGO Shiksha Seva Foundation, which has made this track all the more special.

The track has been produced by Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh while visual artist Santanu Hazarika dons the creative director’s hat for this special track.

Screenwriter and lyricist Niranjan Iyengar has penned the additional Hindi lyrics for Shruti Hasaan’s part.

Commenting on the track, Shruti Haasan had previously tweeted, “She is a Hero is our ode to powerful stories of women all across the globe who go above and beyond in everything they do, regardless of the domain, with empathy, elegance and fortitude.”

“I’m so glad to finally put out my second single and that too with such talented musicians and with something that I care deeply about being a woman myself,” Shruti said.

