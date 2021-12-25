Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made a shocking revelation about meeting his father-in-law for the first time during his appearance on the The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertisement

The actor, who is promoting his upcoming film Jersey with actress Mrunal Thakur, said that his wife Mira Rajput’s father was unimpressed when he first met his future son-in-law.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor says: “I coloured my hair at that time because in the film (Udta Punjab), my character was shown to be a little different. Mira’s father wears formal shirts and pants and he has a very neat hairstyle, shaves every morning, like her (Mrunal Thakur) dad.”

Shahid Kapoor continues: “When he saw me for the first time, the look on his face echoed thoughts like, ‘who is my daughter marrying!?’ ‘What kind of a boy is he?’ So, now when I go to meet him, I comb my hair properly and his eyes light up with joy.”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is all set to witness its release on 31st December 2021. The film has received positive response from the audience so far.

The film is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Mocks Shahid Kapoor Over Putting Ice In His Pants In Kabir Singh, “Galat Jagah…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube