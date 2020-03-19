Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma’s Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke Skip One-Year Celebration Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

At a time when shows barely complete a few episodes before shutting shop, producer Rajan Shahi’s show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, a spin-off of his cult show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has successfully completed a year of being on air.

While the milestone is a significant one for the team, they refrained from any celebrations due to the corona pandemic.

“Everyone was indeed very happy on the set as it is a big thing. However, they didn’t want to make a big deal and have a big celebration due to the current situation in the country. It didn’t feel right to celebrate when so many people were suffering due to the deadly Covid-19,” says a source, from the sets of the show, that stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam and Roopal Patel.

However, it is no secret that Shahi’s Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehta Hain are loved by the masses. In fact, his Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is also doing very well. We wish things become normal and audiences get to see their favourite shows again.

