Sasural Simar Ka Fame Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Social Media Handles Hacked!

Dheeraj Dhoopar became a household rage after the thunderous success of Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. But this time the actor has made it to the headlines as he reveals that his social media handles had been hacked and the situation was under control only after an official complaint was made to Facebook.

Dheeraj has taken to his social media handles to announce that all the prior messages of the last few days should be ignored as his account was hacked. The actor’s post on his Twitter handle read, “Hello everyone please note that my Facebook page, Facebook profile and my Instagram account was hacked. We just recovered it yesterday (14th April 2020) after filing an official complaint to the Facebook team! Please ignore all unwanted messages and screenshots being shared about me. It has also come to my notice that one of my fan clubs page has also been hacked, I request everyone to please make a note of this”.

Check out his post here:

Pls read this 👇 pic.twitter.com/XtnurLl4Cd — Dheeraj Dhoopar (@DheerajDhoopar) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Dheeraj had recently made headlines after he choose to walk away mid-way as the host of the reality dance show Dance India Dance. Opening up about what went wrong, Dheeraj had said that the schedule was too hectic for him and he was not being able to give time to his other commitments.

