TV actor Pulkit Bangia, who plays Abhishek in ‘Sapno Ki Chhalaang’, spoke about his character and how relatable he found it. He added that he is his biggest critic and that no one can judge him better than himself.

“My character Abhishek is Radhika’s neighbour, who is an entirely opposite personality to her. He’s a very chilled out kind of a guy, extremely liberal in his thoughts. He’s someone who can calm anyone down with his simplicity and charm. So the contrast between him and Radhika is pretty evident,” he said.

Pulkit relates to his character well. “The moment I read the brief, I could see a whole lot of Pulkit in Abhishek. So it was quite easy for me to blend in it too because I resonate with the dialogues so much,” he added.

Talking about the preparation work done by him for his role, Pulkit Bangia shared: “It has been fairly easy for me since the character is very relatable. This show is more in the real zone so I had to work on polishing the natural and realistic acting skills too.”

The actor who is known for his roles in ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, ‘Sab Satrangi‘, and ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’, further said that the title of the show is appropriate as it highlights the dreams and hopes of a small town girl. He shared: “I come from a small town too and my biggest aspiration is to give my parents a life they always dreamt of but couldn’t enjoy because of the sacrifices they had to make.”

For Pulkit, his sister is his mentor. “Any advice that she has given me has never gone wrong and she thinks far ahead. So I call her the more sensible sibling. And my greatest critic is myself. No one knows me the way I know myself and no one judges me like I do. Not just greatest but also the harshest and I have to be because I know my potential, so it’s needed from time to time to deliver the best,” Pulkit Bangia said.

Entertainment industry is evolving and for him, the best thing about being a part of it is that one gets a chance to experiment and explore more than in any other field.

Pulkit Bangia said: “I don’t think there is any other industry where you wake up every day and you’re doing something new, which is also fun and you get so much love for it as well. Getting paid to do what you love is a blessing and I’m grateful everyday to be able to follow my dreams.”

Produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herum Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks, ‘Sapno Ki Chhalaang’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

