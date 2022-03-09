Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor is grabbing eyeballs these days for his role in the Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series ‘The Fame Game’.

Sanjay Kapoor talks about how digital platforms are helping actors to play diversified roles and also about his character, Nikhil, a film producer and wife of famous actress Anamika, played by Madhuri.

Sanjay Kapoor says: “Streaming platforms have offered a chance to many to play diverse and varied roles. For me, 2018 was a game-changer because of the character that I was offered in ‘Lust Stories’. The streaming space allows me to develop on the character that’s given to me and let me add my touch to it.”