Sai Ketan Rao, who is currently part of two serials – Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali and Chashni talks about an actor’s transition from one role to another, and the physical transformation one has to go through as per the role and requirements.

Sai, who recently featured in Star Plus show named Chashni, portrays himself in different roles in both of the above mentioned shows.

In the show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Sai Ketan Rao played the character of Raghav Rao. The role there demanded more intensity, authority, which also made him popular among the viewers nationally and internationally having fans all around the world. In hi scurrent serial Chashni, Rao is playing the role of Raunaq Reddy.

Well here we have seen him in a different role as Raunaq is fun loving, jovial and has a good sense of humor. He likes to crack lame jokes but somewhere he has an emotional intense side also attached to his character, as his mother and sister are no more in the world according to the the show. As it continues Raunaq’s mother died because of his father and his sister died due to main lead girl. This female main lead is played by Amandeep Sidhu and her character is named Chandni.

The show majorly revolves on the sisters bonding and how they eventually turn in to Saas bahu and lastly how Raunaq enters Chandini life, seeking revenge.

Sai Ketan Rao has definitely won the hearts of the audience by playing an amazing role of Raunaq, fans and viewers are excited and gaga over his performance because of his complete new look and acting chops portrayal, his look is like a guy door next, and carrying a charismatic aura always bringing smiles on the face of fans.

We can applause for his skills and determination for showing a complete different look and portrayal of the role.This also reflects the amount of passion and talent he must be having inside, which is yet to be discovered, well “Chashni” is Saas bahu story mostly we hope Sai Ketan Rao is been utilised wisely.

It looks like for the preparation of the new role , Sai Ketan Rao worked on his physique and focused on shredding few kilos, looks lean and much younger, as compared to his previous show’s role Raghav Rao where he was looking more mature.

Be it any role, fans and viewers are quite happy that Sai is back on screen and we believe that he is carrying immense potential to crack any role given to him.

We wish Sai Ketan Rao, the super talented hunk all the luck with this amazing transformation and best wishes for future endeavours.

