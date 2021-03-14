Web series are gaining popularity over the years, and we cannot deny that it is for all good reasons. Indian web series have also found a place in the hearts of many thanks to shows like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Paatal Lok and more. How would you like it there was a cross over between some of the best?

Well, it seems like one already took place between Netflix’s Sacred Games and Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, which an eagle-eyed fan has noticed. Don’t know what we are talking about? Well, scroll down and have a look at the mentioned we all overlooked.

There are a couple of similarities between Netflix’s Sacred Games and Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. But we are sure you missed the reference to the Saif Ali Khan starrer in the Anushka Sharma produced show.

A fan caught a reference to Sacred Games in the ninth episode of Paatal Lok. The scene in question occurs at the climax where Mary Lyngdoh, aka Cheeni (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh), is talking to her friend/love interest Kaaliya (Amarjeet Singh) while awaiting her trial at the courthouse. Cheeni’s final words to Kaaliya are, “I have kept two and a half lakhs at Kukoo’s parlour.”

In the scenes that follow, it is then revealed that Cheeni wanted to earn Rs 5 lakh to get a s*x change operation done and marry Kaaliya. It’s mind-blowing how the makers inserted a subtle cross over amid such an intense, heart-wrenching scene. Had you noticed it? Check it out here:

Both, Paatal Lok’s Mary and Sacred Games’ Kukoo, were LGBTQ characters, and their pains and struggles were felt closely in both the series.

When fans pointed this out to Kukoo, aka Kubbra Sait, the actress took to Twitter and wrote about it. She tweeted, “You know the coolest thing… Cheeni worked in Kuku ka parlour. Mairembam Ronaldo Singh is still reeling in my head.”

You know the coolest thing… Cheeni worked in Kuku ka parlour 🤗 Mairembam Ronaldo Singh is still reeling in my head 😊 #PaatalLok — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 19, 2020

Kubbra then quoted a fan’s tweet, calling it the greatest crossover ever, and wrote, “Bola tha maine (I told you so). I saw what you did there, Sudip Sharma.”

Bola tha maine.

I saw what you did there Sudip Sharma 😁 #PaatalLok 😁 https://t.co/llLJ98qTZV — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 19, 2020

Had you noticed this reference?

