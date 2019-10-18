Sacred Games’ Bunty Shares His Favourite Comedy Shows On Netflix; Suggests Big Mouth, Schitt’s Creek

Bunty aka Jatin Sarna aka Deepak Bunty Shinde has become a household name post the release of Sacred Games. Just like all the fans, he is also waiting for the release of season 3 of Sacred Games and during this long wait, Bunty has found a new job. He has started suggesting which shows to watch on Netflix. Today Bunty has suggested some nice comedy shows including Big Mouth, Schitt’s Creek to watch on Netflix.

Sharing the video on their social media, Netflix wrote, “All it takes is some milk in Bunty’s kali chai to make him a funny person. Remember, when Bunty gives us some gems from comedy, don’t forget to laugh. Otherwise, umbrellas will be used in ways that are definitely not PG-13.” Bunty, in his signature style, gives details of the show.

Bunty aka Jatin’s first recommendation is ‘Big Mouth’ which released in 2017. The show is about a few kids dealing with puberty. His second recommendation is Chewing Gum which is a teen drama that came in 2015. The show talks about Tracey Gordon, a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed 24-year-old teenager who is really eager to lose her virginity.



Bunty’s third recommendation is Schitt’s Creek, a show that tell the story of a family who goes riches to rag due to some big scandal. The show has five seasons with the first season released in 2015. His last recommendation is 2018 released Disenchantment. The animated fantasy series is geared toward adults who take stupid decisions and all of this takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland.

