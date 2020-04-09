Sacred Games’ Bunty & Jojo Get Into A Hilarious Instagram Banter Amid Lockdown & You Just Can’t Miss It

Bunty and Jojo are two of the most loved characters from Netflix’s show Sacred Games. Played by Jatin Sarna & Surveen Chawla respectively, the two characters never came face to face in the show but Coronavirus Pandemic and lockdown have done it for sure.

Both Bunty and Jojo got into a video call lately and shared the video with fans. The 4 minutes + video is so much fun and will make you nostalgic. Even though we see both of them talking for the first time, they are so comfortable.

From the mask that Bunty has worn to the Gaitonde’s whereabouts these days, both of them talk about a lot of interesting stuff and it’s super entertaining.

Surveen shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “The Sacred call

Jojo & Bunty banter @netflix_in #lockdown #india #coronavirus #gocorona #humsaathsaathhain #jojo #bunty”

Meanwhile, Jatin Sarna will be next seen in the upcoming Zee5 film Bamfaad. In a recent conversation with film’s lead hero Aditya Rawal when we asked him about how close and how far is he from his Bunty character, he said, “In the film and in real life, he is very different from Bunty. Jatin is one of the most generous actors and I really enjoyed working with him. In fact, I was telling him that he reminds me a lot of my father. When you have a scene, they try to find as much as they can to play with, in the scene. Whether it’s a dialogue or a reaction, they are always thinking about how to make that moment better and truthful. It was an absolute joy to work with him. I’ll say on record that he is very different from Bunty of Sacred Games. As a person, he is the most genuine, sweetest, open-hearted people that I know. “

