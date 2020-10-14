Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story, authored by Mihir Dalal will soon have a web series adaptation.

Producer Prabhleen Kaur, who has bought the rights of the book, said: “I am very excited to pick Mihir Dalal’s ‘Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story’. I think Indian audiences the world over are interested in such stories now more than ever.”

“I was reading the book on the flight and when I landed I had to complete the book, so I sat in the lounge and completed it! It is such an intriguing content,” Kaur added.

Author Mihir Dalal is thrilled. “The story with all its fascinating personalities and historic importance in India’s startup world is tailor-made for the visual medium,” he said.

The story of the book revolves around IIT graduates Sachin and Binny Bansal who started the company Flipkart out of their Bangalore apartment, and how a small business idea turned out to be a mega-successful internet company.

