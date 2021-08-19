Advertisement

Television actor Rumi Khan who is currently shooting for the upcoming drama ‘Swaraj’ is thankful to his parents and work to keep him inspired and motivates to never give up.

The actor recently opened up about the importance of the Never Give Up Day and how his work and family have taught him to always believe in himself. Read all he said below.

“I have worked in many historical and mythological shows which have always brought positive changes in my life. I’m helpful to my work and my parents who has taught me to believe myself. They always try cultivating a mindset of determination, which helps me to get through all of the difficult challenges that life throws our way,” Rumi Khan told IANS.

Talking about the importance of the Never Give Up Day that is celebrated on August 18 every year. Rumi Khan said, “It is important to create such awareness. It is about motivating and inspiring ourselves and others, as well as remembering people that have never given up and won their struggles. We should use this day not only to applaud people for reaching their goals but also to support those who are still trying to achieve their goals and have not quite got there yet.”

Rumi Khan is known for featuring in shows like ‘Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’, ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’, ‘Mahabharat’ (2013) among others.

