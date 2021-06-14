After a strong fight with Covid19 and an even stronger recovery phase, Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik is back on her feet and out and about enjoying her quarantine free phase to the fullest.

Amongst other outdoor activities, Rubina recently resumed shooting for Shakti which was stalled midway due to the second lockdown but has finally kicked off again getting the actress back on track with her work.

While following strict protocols whilst shooting keeping in mind the ongoing scenario, Rubina is also very happy to resume work and feels blessed to be doing what she loves, even through these tough times. “I have always been a workaholic and I truly love my work, and being quarantined made me miss it even more! Though now I am finally stepping out for work after a long gap, and while it is very different with all the new SOP’s, protocols and keeping in mind my own safety after dealing with Covid, I am super happy to be back! I am really enjoying being back on set, getting ready for my scenes and getting back into character”, says Rubina Dilaik.

“I feel blessed to be working through these times. God has been kind enough to give me the opportunity to work and still keep my passion alive which has truly helped me rebuild myself in spite of the trying and testing times. I am grateful that I can do what I love, which is keeping me positive and making this phase a much easier one to deal with because of the amazing work I have on hand”, concludes Rubina Dilaik.

