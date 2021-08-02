Advertisement

The second season of Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show Pavitra Rishta is set to premiere on an OTT platform soon. While the first season starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput as Archana and Manav Deshmukh, Shaheer Sheikh will now be stepping into the shoes of the late actor. In a recent conversation, Rithvik Dhanjani – who played Arjun Kirloskar in its first season – got candid about the upcoming season.

While fans are excited to see Pavitra Rishta 2, Rithvik got spoke about how Ankita and Shaheer’s Jodi looks in the upcoming show. He also wished that the new season receives as much love as the previous one. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Rithvik Dhanjani spoke Pavitra Rishta 2 and showered heaps of praises on Shaheer Sheikh, who will bring the character Manav Deshmukh (initially played by late Sushant Singh Rajput) to live again. Rithvik shared, “Bhut hi bariya feeling hai. Puri kahani ek baar fir se logo tak aygi ik naye naseriye se. I am sure Manav Archana ki kahani aagey jaaye, Arjun- Purvi ki kahani bi aage badhe.” (It’s a very good feeling that the audience will get to see the show once again with a new viewpoint.)

In the same conversation, Rithvik Dhanjani also spoke about how Shaheer and Ankita Lokhande look together in Pavitra Rishta 2. He said, “Shaheer Sheikh is looking amazing as Manav. It feels like he has made that character live again. He and Archana are looking like made for each other. I am really hoping and praying that unko utna hi pyaar mile jitna humein mila tha television pe. (I wish they receive the same love like we did on TV).”

On the work front, Rithvik Dhanjani is gearing up for the release of his new web show Cartel. The show will start streaming on ALTBalaji from August 20.

How excited are you to watch Pavitra Rishta 2 on OTT soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Patiala Babes Actress Ashnoor Kaur On Scoring 94% In CBSE Board Exams; Receive Praises For Busting The Myth ‘Actors Can’t Be Intelligent’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube