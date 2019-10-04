RiMoRav VLogs Fame Mohena Kumari Shares Glimpses Of Her Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot!

Mohena Kumari Singh is amongst the most talented personalities from the TV Industry. Although she belongs to a Royal family, she started her journey as a dancer, eventually moving to acting and adding to it all was her YouTube fame from RiMoRav VLogs. Although she faced a rough phase recently after she split from the joint YouTube channel, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is all set for her D Day as she’s getting married!

Mohena posted a video which showcases glimpses from her pre-wedding rehearsal photo shoot. The actress could be seen in various tradition attires. While the initial attire features her in a silver lehenga with some trendy detailing on the blouse, heavy jhumkas and ornaments. Another attire witnessed her in red hot avatar in an ‘anarkali’ dress posing on the staircase amongst other locations.

Mohena truly looks lovely in the rehearsals itself; we wonder the epitome of beauty she’s going to look during her wedding! She captioned the picture as, “Must say I had a super fun pre wedding rehearsal photoshoot !! Just something I needed before the real thing. Lots of people to thank for this…”

Check out the video below:



Meanwhile, the actress garnered a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but quit the show owing to her marriage. In a recent Instagram question-answer session, she also revealed that she’s shifting to her husband’s hometown, due to which it will be difficult to manage serial shoots in Mumbai.

Mohena has also recently launched her YouTube channel. She released a dance video alongside her bestfriends Kanchi Singh and Sajjad Khan AKA Subtle Sleeves. They danced to the tunes of Odhani from the movie Made In China, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in lead.

