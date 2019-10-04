Poonam Pandey Does It Again! Invites Viewers On Her Website For Free S*X

If you want to grab attention for the very unnecessary reasons, then you know where you need to go. It’s none other than Poonam Pandey’s social media page. The model/actress has a very quirky way of grabbing the eyeballs and it won’t come to you as a surprise when we tell you that she did it once again.

We have often seen her promoting her website on Instagram. Poonam shares sultry videos of herself and invites her views to visit the website. Recently she posted yet another stifling video for her viewers asking them to watch her new video and it has gone viral in no time.

Apart from the routine request made by Poonam, what grabbed our attention was something else that was in the video. In the video, she begins to explain how girls like the word “Free” and how boys like the word “Sex” and how she is all set to combine both the words together and give it to her audience. She intentionally says “Free Sex” instead of “Free Hearts” to make the video look quirky. Watch it right here:

She captioned the video as, “FREE HEARTS DAY!

Buy any heart pack and get DOUBLE the number of hearts ;) Only on my Website… Link in my Bio.”

Earlier she even posted a picture of her breasts again. This time her breasts were covered by someone else’s hand completely. She captioned, “Verified

My Breast Friend.”

The 28-year-old actress who was last seen in the film ‘The Journey Of Karma‘, is pretty famous for doing gutsy photo-shoots and owns a huge fan base on the photo-sharing app.

