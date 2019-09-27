Post splitting with Rishi Dev and dissociating from their YouTube channel, RiMoRav Vlogs, both Mohena Kumari Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa have launched their own channels. While fans can’t wait to witness what surprise they’ve planned for their massive fan base, hopefully it’ll be something content driven just like their previous entertaining videos.

The latest is that Gaurav Wadhwa yesterday took to his Twitter to make the announcement of his first video which he will be releasing soon. Just after launching his channel with an announcement video last time, his subscribers in the short span have already raised upto 100K!

Gaurav shared on his Instagram story, addressing his ‘vamily’ and wrote, “Guest ready for my first video, any guesses?”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, he is also soon coming up with a music video. Wadhwa keeps sharing the sneak peak of the same and we’re intrigued enough to wait for the video to be out.

Mohena on the other hand too, recently released her first video and asked her fans to pick up a name for her Vlogs The video showcases glimpses of her personal life – starting from her city to family members. The bond they all share is indeed adorable. Along with the video, she also asked for suggestions for her new channel and announced a precious prize for the one whose name gets selected!

Gaurav, who is still very close to Mohena congratulated her for the same. He took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations Mo… I am so happy for you… you did it @mohenakumari” furthermore supporting it writing “Swipe up to watch her first VLog and support her”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!