Rashami Desai’s Open Message To Arhaan Khan: “Pictures & Videos Of Our Personal Moments…”

A lot seems to have been tough for Bigg Boss 13 beauty Rashami Desai even amid the lockdown. Recently, reports were doing the rounds that Arhaan Khan had duped her of 15 lakhs by transferring the money in his account in her absence. Soon, bank details were leaked confirming the claims. Now, the Naagin 4 actress has an open message for her ex-flame. Read on.

Things in their relation took a toll when Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan is not only married, but also has a kid – all of which was allegedly unknown to Rashami Desai. Despite that, it was often seen that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress maintained her silence on their relationship, even inside the house. However, she’s finally breaking her silence and has even shared an open message for her ex.

In an interactive live session on her Instagram, Rashami Desai let her heart out as she said, “I have not taken anything or any help from anyone. I have helped people but people are shameless they don’t even respect that. I don’t owe any kind explanation to anyone. I am very happy that I have so many people in life, who love me like Devoleena and my family. They have stood by me and they know who I am and what all I have done in life. Yes, I was hurt when I learnt about my (ex) past and was hurt, broken, but now the kind of reports that are coming out I am taking this as an experience. Yes, I had a past and I don’t want to talk about it going forward as it is very discomforting.”

Furthermore, she shared how she’s expecting all their personal moments captured to be private and not be used for publicity.

“I have no interest in my past even after going through so much I kept quiet and maintained dignity. I did not utter a single bad thing about that person and I still do that. I expect whatever personal pictures, videos of our personal moments we have to stay personal and are not used for publicity. And if it happens I think then you can stoop to any level. I just want to move on,” concluded Rashami Desai.

