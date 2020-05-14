Ramayan: Karanvir Bohra Trolls The Show Comparing Its Goof-Up With Game Of Thrones

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Ramayan had received a tremendous response from the audience in its rerun on Doordarshan. The show made history when 7.7 crore people watched the show on April 16. But even epic shows like Ramayan are not perfect and not immune to mistakes. Recently, actor Karanvir Bohra spotted a goof-up in one of the scenes in Ramayan, where an extra is seen almost dancing in the background while fighting an invisible opponent.

Recently, the fans of Mahabharat trolled Doordarshan as they spotted a desert cooler in the show. Now one more show of Doordarshan has become a victim of trolling as in one of the scenes in Ramayan, a warrior seems to be dancing in a battlefield rather than fighting. Netizens have used that scene against ‘Chogada’ song and have come with some hilarious captions like – ‘When you don’t get paid enough for the job’, ’When you take the HR’s “Fun at work” memo too seriously” and many other hilarious captions. Even Karanvir Bohra couldn’t help but join the trollers.

Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram and shared a video: In the video, it was written – “When you don’t get paid enough for your job,” while the song Chogada Tara played in the background.

Along with sharing the video, the actor wrote: “I had to post this 🤣🤣🤣, and we used to think, what an epic war they created, just like @gameofthrones”.

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai, Dil Se Di Dua and many other shows.

