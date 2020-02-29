Rakhi Sawant Claims Shehnaaz Gill Has Been Paid VERY LOW For Mujhse Shaadi Karoge!

Almost a decade ago, Rakhi Sawant came up with her Swayamvar on national television and made headlines with it. Rakhi has always been in the news because of her active social media presence and keeps entertaining her fans with her quirky posts and videos.

These days, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is doing a swayamvar show with Colors TV, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and is making headlines every now and then. Shehnaaz’s father, Santokh Singh Sukh made a derogatory remark against Rakhi and said, “Instead of building an image of Sana that is close to Katrina Kaif, they are trying to build an image of hers like Rakhi Sawant’s.”

Reacting to the same, Rakhi told Spotboye about her professional image and said, “Maine jo apni gandi image banayi hai, comedy ki hai, that’s only to support myself and my family. Warna main akeli ladki kya karti?”

Talking about Shehnaaz’s father’s derogatory remark and her earnings from the show, she said “Her father has commented that right. I don’t think any Swayamvar can fetch the TRPs that my Swayamvar did back then. In those days, even social media wasn’t as much. Let me tell you, whichever show I have done so far, I have fought, done comedy and lots of other things only because I wanted money. Mujhe kuch banna tha life mein. I wanted a house for myself in Mumbai and wanted to do something for my family.”

Well, all’s well that ends well. Rakhi did win many hearts and is still very connected to her fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!