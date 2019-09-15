Raj-DK-Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Edges Past Sacred Games 2 & Mirzapur; Trailer Sets RECORD For Most Watched Amongst Indian Series

Good things have already begun for Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man, even as the web series is less than a week away from release. While this Raj & DK creation would be unveiled on 20th September, its trailer has already created a stir. It has set the record for the most watched ever amongst the Indian series, and that too in a matter of just one week. It has garnered close to 21 million views already, which is miles ahead of the next best in the list, Sacred Games 2 [14 million].

“This is indeed huge as it sets the pace for the web series which is one of the most anticipated this season,” comments an observer, “Manoj Bajpayee is making his debut on this platform with The Family Man and what he is promising on screen is ton loads of entertainment which is also quite characteristic to him. As a spy who is also ‘a family man’, there is a relatability quotient in there which seems to have struck a chord with the audiences.”

This can well be seen from the fact that the trailer views have already surpassed some of the biggest series till date, Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Inside Edge. Moreover, it is also way ahead of Bard of Blood which is releasing just a week after The Family Man (on 27th September).

“Raj and DK have their own quirky sense of humor and that seems to be the underlining style of The Family Man as well,” a film enthusiast adds, “They know how to infuse humor and integrate it with the style quotient in the narrative, be it that of a film or a web series. In fact their last outing was the blockbuster Stree which was a horror comedy produced by them. Now that they are coming up with a spy thriller, expect something unique from them all over again.”

What further makes the response towards The Family Man special is the fact that the acceptance ratio is really huge. At the time of this article been put together, there are close to 98% likes which is unbelievable ratio, and something that sets the launch of The Family Man on path to success. Come 20th September and it would be known to one and all once the series, with Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi partnering Manoj Bajpayee, is available on the digital platform.

Trailer views:

The Family Man – 21 M

Sacred Games 2 – 14 M

Mirzapur – 13 M

Inside Edge – 7.9 M

Made In Heaven – 2.1 M

Bard of Blood – 1.5 M

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!