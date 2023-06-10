Director Ritam Srivastav, who is awaiting the release of his web series ‘Rafuchakkar’, recalled an incident when the shooting in Uttarakhand coincided with a procession.

However, the director shared that the attendees were kind enough to help them with the logistics of the shoot.

The web series has been shot in multiple locations across the country — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nainital, Delhi, Udaipur and Alwar — where actor Maniesh Paul has donned his multiple looks.

Ritam Srivastav told IANS, “We were shooting in Nainital on June 15 last year, which also happened to be the foundation day of Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram and the entire city was filled with the Baba’s followers, with 7-8 lakh people gathering there to seek his blessings. It was difficult to shoot.”

“But we had to shoot that day itself as we had a tight schedule and it was difficult for the cast and crew to move. Fortunately, with the blessings of the Baba, his fans allowed us to shoot without any hassle. We are so glad that our show is dropping on June 15 with Baba’s blessings,” he added.

The show deals with cons performed by using modern technology that would be juxtaposed against the use of modern investigation methods of the crime branch with the latest gadgets and tech.

From face-mapping, deep fake, digital footprint mapping to also incorporating tried and tested old-school investigative style, the show is all about pulling out great acts of hustling that are entertaining and intelligent.

Ritam Srivastav said: “When we were shooting in Rajasthan, where he (Maniesh Paul) was supposed to play the character Manjit Walia, he was sitting on the sets but was totally unrecognisable as Maniesh Paul. With his prosthetics on, he was totally into his character and nobody was able to identify him. Everybody was wondering who this Sardarji is… Many such incidents happened in Mumbai and Delhi as well.”

Presented by Jio Studios, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, ‘Rafuchakkar’ will drop on JioCinema on June 15.

