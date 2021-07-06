The television show “Qurbaan Hua” completed 300 episodes recently, and the unit of the show, starring Rajveer Singh and Pratibha Ranta, had a small celebration to mark the milestone. The team had a cake-cutting ceremony.

“There is always a feeling of immense pride to see your show doing well and your character being loved. For us, completing 300 episodes is a really proud and overwhelming moment, especially since we have had our fair share of ups and downs,” said Pratibha.

“I would love to see our show ‘Qurbaan Hua’ reach the 500-episode milestone so that we could all have a bigger celebration. But I do understand that there is a lot of hard work coming our way to reach there,” Pratibha Ranta added.

Qurbaan Hua actor Rajveer Singh said: “I’m in a state of contentment now and this shall stay with me for a while. In fact, I am too excited to even share how I’m feeling right now because it still feels like yesterday when I just started shooting for ‘Qurbaan Hua’. And now the show has completed 300 episodes, I know we ain’t stopping here. Every actor dreams of having his show run successfully and living that dream feels all the more fascinating.”

“Qurbaan Hua” airs on Zee TV.

