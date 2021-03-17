We all know about the friendship Ekta Kapoor shared with Vikas Gupta. The duo has a long-standing friendship that almost 2 decades old now. They are seen chilling out with each other and have even gone on vacations together with other friends. But did you know there was a time when the czarina of the telly world was angry at him?

Well, if not, let us tell you about this story. And no, we are saying that she was angry, but Vikas went on record to say. In fact, it was so bad that Gupta said he hid from her for a month before apologizing to her. So why did this happen? Well, scroll down, and you will know the answer.

Being the buddies they are, Ekta Kapoor was all set to launch Vikas Gupta into the entertainment world with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. Released in 2010, the show that initially tentatively titled Fanaa, starred Vivian Dsena as a vampire. Sukirti Kandpal, Priya Wal, Kishwer Merchant, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vahbbiz Dorabjee and others.

Vikas landed the role of a werewolf before he left the project after shooting for 4 days. In an interview with Latestly, Vikas Gupta spoke about leaving the supernatural show on Star One, saying, “Ekta (Kapoor) was about to launch me in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, where I was playing a werewolf and Vivian Dsena was playing the Vampire, In fact, I had even shot for 4 days, and I hated it. I hated the experience of acting so much that I ran away, made some losses for Ekta, and got fires very badly. I hid for a month from her and then I came back and apologized.”

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani later essayed Vikas’ role.

In an interview with India Forum, Vikas Gupta revealed the reason behind exiting the show saying, “Yes, I have walked out of the show and I am no longer a part of the show.” Stating the reason for the same, he said, “The reason was the disagreement with the show and the character. Otherwise, I would like to thank the production for giving me such a great opportunity and I hope the show does well.”

