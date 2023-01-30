‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ actress Neeharika Roy says wearing saris is her post-wedding look.

Talking about her new look, Neeharika shared: “I feel the sari is one of the most graceful outfits in the world, and whenever a woman wears it, she looks beautiful. When I got to know that my look is getting changed in the show and I will be wearing a sari, I got very excited.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan,’ the story focuses between Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy), with the help of Tulsi (Kirti Nagpure), the police, and an NGO, Radha successfully prevents the marriage ceremony of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and Mohan.

Radha even managed to tie the knot with Mohan. Post her wedding she is seen wearing saris. Talking about it, Neeharika said: “I am loving this new look of mine and as this is my first time wearing a sari regularly, I am also learning how to drape it.”

She added: “I am definitely going to miss wearing beautiful lehengas, but I can’t wait to try different styles of saris. I am sure viewers will love my new look along with the upcoming track of the show.”

Previously, Neeharika Roy, a TV actress, tried to recreate the scooty scene from the 2009 film ‘3 Idiots’ in the daily soap ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

She said: “This is the first time I rode a scooty in my life, I never thought I needed to learn one but because it was the scene’s demand, I learned it a little bit. I was extremely scared to shoot for the sequence not because I have never ridden one, I knew that would be taken care of, but I was more scared for Gungun (Reeza Choudhary) because I had to perform the scene with her.”

Radha, played by Neeharika Roy, is an optimistic girl who falls in love with Mohan, played by Shabir Ahluwalia.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: Pathaan 2 Already In The Making? Director Siddharth Anand Drops Major Hint While Shah Rukh Khan Says “Insha Allah…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News