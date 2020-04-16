Prince Narula Plays A Prank On Wife Yuvika & Gets Beaten In Response, WATCH

Actor Prince Narula recently pulled a prank on his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary, but it seems the prank didn’t go down well with Yuvika.

Taking to his Instagram, Prince posted a video that shows him playing the prank.

In the video, Yuvika initially listens to Prince attentively. Later, on realising he is playing a prank, a visibly angry Yuvika starts beating him up!

“Prank video…. had fun with my wife. @yuvikachaudhary Video k baad mera kya haal hua dekhiye is video main,” Prince captioned the video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The couple has been spending great time with each other amid the coronavirus lockdown. From playing ludo to working out and cooking, the two have shared a lot of glimpses of their day-to-day activities during quarantine on social media.

Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on the reality TV show “Bigg Boss 9”, and got married in 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!