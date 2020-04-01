Pratyusha Banerjee From Balika Vadhu’s Last Conversation With Beau Rahul Raj Singh: “Tumne Mere Parents Ko Marne Ki Dhamki Di, Dekho Main Kya Karti Hoon…”

Pratyusha Banerjee was one of the most popular faces of Indian television and her suicide news came as a shock to her family, friends and fans. Whoever has known Pratyusha, knows that she was brave and would never do anything of this sort. She rose to fame with Colors TV’s popular show, Balika Vadhu and played the lead role in it.

On Pratyusha’s 5th death anniversary, her mother, Soma Banerjee spoke to Spotboye and made big revelations about the actresses’ life. She revealed her last phone conversation with beau Rahul Raj Singh and said, “My daughter is telling Rahul: Tumne meri zindagi barbaad kar di, tumne mere parents ko marne ki dhamki di, tumne mujhe dhoka diya, dekho main kya karti hoon (You wrecked my life. You threatened to beat up my parents. You ditched me. See what I do). And Rahul hung up on her.”

Now, that’s shocking. Isn’t it?

Her mother also revealed that the reason behind asking the Union Minister to transfer her case to CBI and said, “Rahul Raj Singh should have been behind bars. Pratyusha’s father and I are very disturbed that he is roaming free.”

She further added, “The police is in possession of Pratyusha’s last conversation with Rahul on the phone. They have got the recording. That says it all.”

On being asked if Rahul murdered her daughter with the help of her girlfriend, Saloni; Soma said, “Aise bol toh nahin sakte lekin uska haath toh hai. Rahul has a girlfriend Saloni Sharma and they both tortured her very badly. Once, Saloni had hit Pratyusha so badly on the road that she went crashing on the footpath. Shopkeepers in that area know about this incident. It happened near Pratyusha’s house.”

We hope that justice is served as soon as possible.

