Avengers is probably the biggest franchise that exists on earth. Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed the entire ball game of cinema and fetched a huge fan following among the audiences over the years. The graphics and visuals in the films are unbeatable and Marvel launched its Phase-I in 2008 with Iron Man I.

Robert Downey Jr. is the Iron Man but do you know, who was the original choice for the same? Well, it was none other than Mission Impossible actor, Tom Cruise. Although the deal didn’t work out between the two parties as Cruise wanted a few changes with the script which the makers didn’t want to compromise with and hence, it went on to Sam Rockwell.

Yes, the second choice was Sam but somehow it didn’t work and he returned in Iron Man 2 as Justin Hammer. The other choices were Hugh Jackman, Clive Owen, Timothy Olyphant, and Nicolas Cage. But the role eventually landed into Robert’s kitty and nobody would have been a better Iron Man than him, isn’t it.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame fighting with Thanos to save the universe with all the other Avengers including Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Dr. Strange and many others.

