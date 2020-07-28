Pratigya Fame Anupam Shyam In ICU, Brother Says, “We Are Really In Need Of Money”

Anupam Shyam, who is best known for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’, is admitted to ICU in Mumbai. Reports suggest that he collapsed after a dialysis session on Monday.

His brother Anurag has asked for financial support and said that they have spent everything on treatment and medicines.

Anupam Shyam’s brother, while talking to Spotboye.com, said, “He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time.”

Anurag continued, “But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn’t help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief.”

He concluded, “I was getting his dialysis done in a Malad hospital but yesterday after his dialysis he collapsed and they suggested we take him to some other hospital which has an ICU. So I got him admitted to this hospital but it is expensive and we don’t have money for the treatment. All of what he has earned has already been spent on his medication. We are really in need of money. I request you all to spread the word in his fraternity so that someone can come ahead and help us.”

We wish Mr. Anupam Shyam a speedy recovery and good health.

