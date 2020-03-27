Post Rashami Desai, Now Sidharth Shukla To Join The Cast Of Naagin 4?

Bigg Boss 13 is over quite a while back, but the craze around its contestants refuses to die. While Sidharth Shukla is basking in the glory of his recently released music video, Bhula Dunga alongside Shehnaaz Gill, this is a piece of good news for the Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans!

Well, if the industry rumours are anything to go by, it is being speculated that Sidharth Shukla was to soon make an entry into Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin universe with the ongoing Naagin 4. But what made this rumour all the more exciting is that Shukla was touted to play the love interest of Rashami Desai who too has recently made her entry in the show!

Well, #SidRa are certainly going to dance in joy! However, certain reports state that the only glitch here is that with the lockdown owing to the pandemic coronavirus, there is no certainty as to when will fans officially get to see Shukla in the supernatural show.

Meanwhile, reports also state that while things were almost finalized between the makers and the former Dil Se Dil Tak actor and he was soon going to start shooting, the lockdown has got everything on hold.

For those of you who have joined in late, though the duo was constantly making news for their ugly spats inside the Bigg Boss house, they got engaged in some fun and cute banter towards the end of the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Well, we can only hope that we soon get to see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai together onscreen again.

