“Plastic-Free Initiative Taken By Our Beloved PM Narendra Modi Ji”: Maniesh Paul

Actor-host Maniesh Paul is making the headlines for all the good reasons these days. Recently, before leaving for his hometown Delhi to celebrate Diwali with family, Maniesh met megastar Amitabh Bachchan as his yearly ritual. Now, the celebrated host is back in the bay as he had to shoot for Nach Baliye finale.

Post returning, the entire team of Maniesh’s show, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul has taken an amazing initiative. Maniesh & his team have started using plastic-free bottles on the sets.

This step was taken as it is need of the hour and these small changes can definitely help. Speaking about it, Maniesh says, “This is one of best initiatives taken by our beloved PM Narendra Modi Ji. If our bit can help the nation grow, we should definitely go for it. Going plastic-free on the sets was a great idea and I even urge the aam-junta to stop using plastic and support Modi Ji’s idea.”

Well, that’s an amazing step taken by Maniesh and his entire team!

Earlier, even Varun Dhawan and team Coolie No.1 took this route of going plastic-free on the sets and they were also lauded by the PM.

