PICTURES: Power Couple Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Spend Time At A Cancer Shelter!

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved Television actress and people aren’t just fond of her acting, but much more. They admire her as she supports a lot of social causes. Today, the actress took to her Instagram page to share some pics with husband Vivek Dahiya as they visited kids fighting cancer.

As it’s International Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Divyanka and Vivek spent some good time with these kids and interacted with them. The actress captioned the photos, “STOP! READ! SEE THE PICS!

She further wrote, “Flagging off the #InternationalChildhoodCancerAwareness month was an eye opener! Cancer treatment is a very stressful, lengthy and expensive process. Getting clean and affordable accommodation is a bigger challenge!

@AccessLifeIndia is providing free accommodation and food to these children and their families! Such are few initiatives we can make to comfort those in need. We must gauge what’s needed in society, help in whatever way possible…as volunteers, sponsors, councelors, or via infrastructure. Applause to these self motivated individuals and the tiny Chemo fighters!#DhishoomToCancer #ByeByeChemo #CancerShelter”.

Check out her post below:

On the work front, she is playing the role of Ishita in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for 8 years now.

Divyanka Tripathi will be seen in a web series called Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. The series goes live today on ALTBalaji.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!