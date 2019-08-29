PICS: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actors Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes’ Romantic Maldives Vacay Is What We All Need! 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes are one of the most talked-about couples in the town. Post their appearance in the show, they have garnered several eyeballs. The duo is rumoured to be dating but they haven’t confirmed anything about it.

Now, both Parth & Erica are currently having a gala time in the Maldives. They have taken a short break from their hectic shooting schedules and spending some quality time as they are off for a mini vacay.

Parth and Erica have shared amazing pictures on their respective social media handles and their fans can’t keep calm. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Erica wrote, “This girl just wants to have sun.”

Parth on his handle wrote, “They told me I could be anything…so I decided to be tanned !”

Let’s pack our bags too?

Recently, the duo was seen in Nach Baliye 9 and they made a grand entry as Prerna and Anurag. Talking about it earlier, Erica said, “I always wanted to be a part of a dance show and it happened with ‘Nach Baliye’.’It’s one of the most glamorous and biggest dance reality shows on Indian television and I d’dn’t even blink before saying yes to be a part of it.”

