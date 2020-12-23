Paurashpur director Shachindra Vats says the late National-Award winning costume designer Leena Daru is the soul of the digital show.

“What can I say about Leena ji and her exemplary work… everyone is aware of her work and the memorable and blockbuster films that she was associated with. She had worked with several big stars of Bollywood, thereby creating a unique style statement for them. For her designs to be a part of ‘Paurashpur’ was no less than an achievement for all of us,” Vats said about Leena, who had worked on Bollywood films such as “Chandni” and “Lamhe”.

“When I got to know that Leena ji was roped in for ‘Paurashpur’, I got excited. She worked on individual character sketches in terms of their characterisation and traits, and eventually created wonderful costumes for them. She had personally sketched every character beautifully. The costumes are very relatable yet stylish. Every character’s frame is stylish enough to attract you. Leena ji is the soul of ‘Paurashpur’,” he added.

Paurashpur was Daru’s last venture, which the director dedicates to her. “She will always be in our hearts,” said Vats.

The fictional period drama series stars actors Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das and Flora Saini.

Paurashpur will premiere on December 29 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Meanwhile, actress Poulomi Polo Das performs a few intimate scenes in the new web series Paurashpur, and she says shooting for such sequences was not an uncomfortable experience at all.

“It was not uncomfortable for me at all because they (makers of the show) made sure that the actors were comfortable while shooting the intimate scenes. At that time, only the DOP (director of photography) and directors were with us and they also made sure there were five to seven women professionals on the set,” Poulomi told IANS.

“There is a huge difference when you kiss a guy in a private space and when you kiss him in front of eight to 10 people, as it becomes completely technical and you don’t feel anything while performing those scenes,” Poulomi Das explained.

