Earlier this month, actor Parth Samthaan revealed of being tested positive for COVID- 19. He self quarantined himself by taking a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot. Even his co-actors from the show- Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif, observed self-quarantine as a precaution.

Recently, Parth shared the exciting news of coming out as a negative, post his self-quarantine. Now to double up the excitement of fans, there’s one good news is flowing in and it’s related to highly popular Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Yes, you guessed it right! The actor is joining the shoot.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan is all set to resume the shooting for Kasautii. And he won’t be taking it too long as he is expected to join the sets in the next week. All you Parth fans, are you ready to see your beloved in a healthier avatar?

Meanwhile, it was recently when Parth Samthaan revealed suffering a panic attack.

One of the users on Twitter wrote, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

Replying to the same, Parth wrote, “Dear @Suhaasi , yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family..”

