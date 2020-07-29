Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali Bhabhi AKA Neha Mehta To Quit The Comedy Show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are on cloud nine after the shoot the popular sitcom resumed early this month. It started airing fresh episodes from 22nd July after a gap of over 4 months. TMKOC which also happens to be one of the longest-running TV shows in Indian televison history yesterday clocked 12 years. The very first episode of the show had gone on air on 28th July 2008.

However, the latest news regarding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that has been doing rounds on the internet since last evening is not that pleasant.

As per various reports, Neha Mehta who has been playing the popular character of Anjali Bhabhi (Taarak Mehta’s wife), may soon be quitting the show.

According to a report from Indiaforums.com, sources close to the popular show have mentioned that Neha Mehta has conveyed her decision to the makers already. She hasn’t reported to the sets since the shoots have resumed.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced by Neha Mehta and the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi has always been an integral part of the show for the past 12 years. The actress is well known all across and is liked for her character Anjali. Her character is a dietician by profession, and who always makes diet food for her Husband i.e Taarak Mehta, the role played by Shailesh Lodha.

