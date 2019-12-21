Paritosh Tripathi Is All Set To Make His Digital Debut For Vigo – Comedy Mahasabha

Actor-comedian-anchor Paritosh Tripathi will make his digital debut with a comedy talent show titled Vigo-Comedy Mahasabha.

Vigo-Comedy Mahasabha is a hunt for the ‘Comedy Capital of India’ and will feature 12 Vigo comedy creators on the video-on-demand platform VOOT.

Paritosh said: “It’s my debut on the OTT platform. Because of good content, there are many well-known actors doing series for OTT platforms. So, I thought ‘let me also explore the platform’. I was getting many offers for web series, but I wanted to debut with the right content.”

” ‘Vigo-Comedy Mahasabha’ show will spread smiles on viewers’ faces. This show will have 12 contestants from various states of the country and through comedy, they will represent their state,” he added.

