Pankaj Kapur's Office Office RETURNS! Agar Yeh Show Dobara Nahi Dekha Toh Do Baatein Ho Jaayengi...

Remember Pankaj Kapur’s Office Office? The show paved the way for many sit-coms in India. Joining the re-run bandwagon, the comedy show is coming back on television joining the list of comeback shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Office Office will be returning on SAB TV and the makers have decided to grant two slots to show per day. It’ll be a weekday affair and will be aired from Monday to Friday at 6 pm and 10.30 pm.

Indian Express published a statement of Manoj Pahwa who plays a pivotal role in the show. He said, “People who have loved the show previously will be able to reminisce the memories and those who haven’t seen it but only heard about it, will be able to see it. Those were some really great days and it was a lovely experience shooting for this show, with such an amazing bunch of actors. I had a really good rapport with the entire team and I have especially learnt a lot from Pankaj Kapur sir, who was our senior. The entire team had such a good bond that we used to look forward to going on sets and have fun while shooting. It’s a great memory.”

‘Patel’ of the show, Deven Bhojani, who has directed many other shows, said, “In the period of lockdown when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of Office Office will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I am looking forward to such a show. We had done it during 2001 – 2002. And after almost two decades, it would go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. How a common man suffers and struggles when he needs to get something important done in the offices of corrupt people.”

Other cast of the show has Manoj Pahwa as Bhatia, Hemant Pandey as Pandey Ji, Eva Grover as Tina, Sanjay Mishra as Shukla and Asawari Joshi as Usha Madam. We surely have some amazing memories attached to the show, what about you? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

