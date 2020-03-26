Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were one of the most talked-about pairs of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. While the reality show is far from over, the news around the couple refuses to die with fans wanting to know more and more about the relationship status between the two.

Now, in what might be the biggest piece of news for the fans of Paras and Mahira, Chhabra has finally broken his silence around the relationship status between him and Mahira and has revealed if they will ever get married or not!

It so happened that Paras Chhabra was recently interacting with fans through a live Instagram chat from Pinkvilla’s handle. That was when a certain fan asked Paras about his marriage with Mahira Sharma. A shell shocked Paras said, “Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen?).

But what has got our attention is the later half of Paras’ response whereby the former Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant said, “If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the know in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we’re bound to be together it might just happen.”

Well, we are certainly excited to see if this really happens as Paras and Mahira’s chemistry was much loved by audiences during their entire journey in Bigg Boss 13. Do let us know if you want to see Paras and Mahira or #PaHira get hitched anytime soon?

