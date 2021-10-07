Advertisement

From her curves to her dance grooves, Bollywood’s rising diva Nora Fatehi has managed to make her fans go gaga behind her! The diva has now shared some stories from her struggle to the success path.

The dancing queen had made her Bollywood debut in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.

Advertisement

Well, we know success doesn’t knock a door overnight, hence, Nora Fatehi won massive popularity when she featured in several dance numbers that went viral in no time.

To be precise about that one song, that rose Nora Fatehi to popularity was her superhit dance number ‘Dilbar’ which featured in the 2018 film Satyamev Jayate. The song is the recreation of the original version from the 1999 release Sirf Tum, which starred Sushmita Sen. This song was the turning point in Nora’s career, initiating a streak of chartbusters and victorious hits.

Now talking about her path to success, Nora has been quite verbal about her struggling stage in life and keeps sharing tales from the hardship she had to go through.

The diva has now opened up about the cultural mentality back in her country where being skinny is not preferred by the people there.

Nora newly arrived on the food show Star Vs Food Season 2 and shared that back in the country, people love thick and curvy women. “Being skinny is not much liked. That’s a cultural mentality and that’s why we are constantly eating” she said.

The Moroccan beauty had also spoken about working as a waitress at the age of 16 and continued to struggle till she was 18. She also recollected how hard it was to have the right communication abilities, attitude, decent memory and pace to pick up the job while she was working as a waitress.

Speaking about the challenges that a waitress has to face, Nora said, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be seen dancing to a unique dance number for John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi’s Best Highlights From Star VS Food 2 Episode 5 – Her Hindi Bombs To Top Secret About Her Father



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube