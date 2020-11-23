The second season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show on Zee TV is here. Titled Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan, the show stars actors Pearl V Puri and Nikki Sharma in the lead. Also joining the cast is actor Nikkhil Arya, who plays the antagonist.

Advertisement

Nikkhil recently opened up about the show and said he is happy to join the cast of Brahmarakshas 2.

Advertisement

Talking about the his role, Nikkhil Arya said, “I have played all kinds of characters on TV, be it a romantic, a baddie or a mythological character, this role is particularly different since it is undefined and there is a scope and tendency to act, overact, underact etc. since the story is a fantasy. This increases an actor’s responsibility to define the character and portray it in a way that’s likable to the audience.”

Nikkhil Arya further added, “As an actor, every role is a new challenge. I am pleased to be a part of the cast of ‘Brahmarakshas’ Season 2. The team is extremely fun and sincere.”

In order to look apt for the role, Nikkhil gained 5 kg for the initial part. Now, the actor is shedding the extra pounds and is preparing to get back to his old frame.

Premiered on November 22, 2020, Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan also stars Pearl V. Puri, Ashish Kaul and Nikki Sharma.

The first season titled Brahmarakshas… Jaag Utha Shaitan aired from 6 August 2016 to 18 February 2017. It starred Aham Sharma and Krystal D’Souza in lead roles and was reportedly based on the fantasy thriller film, Jaani Dushman and the fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Granted Bail

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube