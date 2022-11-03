TV actress Niharika Chouksey, who is playing the titular role in the new show ‘Faltu’ said that she relates to her character in many ways as both are bold, daring and fearless.

She reveals: “On many levels I connect to Faltu as she is outspoken and extrovert like me. She is confident, speaks what’s on her mind and most importantly Faltu and Niharika both have many dreams and ambitions. I feel very emotionally connected to the character.”

“I won’t say it’s not challenging but it’s more like a responsibility as I am portraying so many girls, who have actually lived or are living through this hell. Hope I won’t let them down and inspire them and let them know they aren’t alone,” Niharika Chouksey said.