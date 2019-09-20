Netflix is widely known for it’s unique content. For the first time ever, Indian series have been nominated for International Emmy Awards. Yes, you heard it right. Sacred Games 2, Lust Stories plus actress Radhika Apte have been nominated for Best Miniseries, Best Drama and Best Actress (for Lust Stories) respectively. Anurag Kashyap broke the news on his Instagram account and congratulated the team.

Anurag shared the picture of nominations on his Instagram account and wrote, “What a day. 3 Emmy Nominations . 1. lust stories (best miniseries) 2. Sacred Games (best Drama) 3. Radhika Apte (best actress-Lust Stories) #internationalemmy @netflix_in @radhikaofficial @karanjohar @zoieakhtar @rsvpmovies @ashidua #dibakar @vikramadityamotwane @ishikamohanmotwane @vidushak ufff”.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games is critically acclaimed and is based on a book by Vikram Chandra. The first season of Sacred Games was a super hit and second season came last month on August 15, 2019. Fans all across the world have been waiting for it. Radhika has done incredible work with Netflix and not just Lust Stories. As a matter of fact, she was a part of Sacred Games season 1 also.

Well, fingers crossed for all the nominations and may the best MAN win!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!