Not YRF Or Rajkumar Hirani’s Next, But Shah Rukh Khan Is Meeting Kabir Khan? We’re Wondering Why!

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has taken a break from Bollywood. Recently, he broke hearts after he quashed all rumours around his next project. While rumours were rife that the actor has signed Rajkumar Hirani and YRF’s next on the dotted line, the actor had just another tale to tell! Now, that may not be happening but we spotted the actor with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan. What’s cooking?

Yesterday, some pictures surfaced on the internet where the director along with SRK could be seen posing for the shutterbugs. While Shah Rukh could be seen in a super casual look as he sported blue hoodie with black shorts, Kabir Khan on the other hand could be seen in army sweatshirt and denim. The duo was in smiles and it only keeps us thinking why they met? Was it just a co-incidental meeting, a planned one? Is a movie on the cards? What do y’all think?

Kabir Khan, is currently busy with Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s ’83 which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and has been known to have made some super successful projects in the past like EK Tha Tiger, Sultan, Phantom amongst others. If it’s supposed to be a comeback discussion with SRK, this could probably be a big deal and a very sensible decision to trust with a director who’s been serving audience with movies casting almost even generation of actors!

Meanwhile, regarding his next, the Zero actor clearly mentioned in his recent tweet that he hasn’t signed anything and will announce if there’s anything himself.

“It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth,” he tweeted.

