Netflix users are still cracking up over a sitcom that critics wrote off years ago. Eight years since it first arrived, Friends From College is back in the conversation and it is not because of a comeback, but because viewers cannot stop laughing every time they return to it.

What is Netflix’s Friends From College About?

You see there are countless examples of shows that fell flat for one group and hit home for another and interestingly, that is what’s happening here. Although the show did not appeal to the critics much, many Netflix subscribers seem to be on a completely different page as they are hooked on the show’s over the top humor and absurd friendships.

Just recently, Reddit lit up when someone asked for hidden gems and Friends From College popped up more than once, with fans saying they could not stop laughing, especially during season two.

It follows a group of friends who have known each other since their college days. Now in their forties, they stumble through careers, relationships and everything in between. Ethan, Lisa, Sam, Nick, Max, and Marianne are far from ideal people. They cheat, lie and make awful choices and yet, that seems to be what makes the show work for some viewers.

The cast includes Fred Savage, Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Francesca Delbanco, and others who clearly threw themselves into the roles.

Netflix Cancelled Friends From College After Two Seasons

According to Unilad, Netflix pulled the plug in 2019 despite the growing fanbase and confirmed there would be no third season. Besides, as mentioned earlier, poor critic reviews helped to seal its fate as well. On Rotten Tomatoes, season one sits at a low 26 percent. Critics did not hold back as some said it was forced, while others called it loud and aimless.

However, that did not matter much to fans, though. While the reviews stayed cold, the fandom quietly kept growing. People still ask for more and recommend it as one of Netflix’s most underrated shows.

One viewer wrote on X, “Friends from college on netflix is so fucking funny like this is my type of comedy 😭.” Another tweeted, “Friends from College was Netflix’s dumbest cancellation by far.”

friends from college on netflix is so fucking funny like this is my type of comedy 😭 — 𝚝𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛 𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚎 ☽ (@taydgemini) February 15, 2025

“Friends from College” was Netflix’s dumbest cancellation by far. — JD Silverthorne (@Misterbside) June 13, 2025

A third said, “Friends From College is going down as my absolute favourite Netflix Original Series,” while someone else commented, “A show that shouldn’t have been canceled after 2 seasons.. friends from college on Netflix.”

Friends From College is going down as my absolute favourite Netflix Original Series — Pammy de Huca (@anattthi) February 19, 2025

A show that shouldn’t have been canceled after 2 seasons.. friends from college on Netflix — Prison Matt 🧀 (@PrisonMatt_) July 1, 2025

Both seasons are streaming on Netflix now.

