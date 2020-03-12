Neha Dhupia is known for being outspoken and fearless, but this time she’s not getting the response for her statements that she normally gets. During a recent episode of Roadies Revolution, the actress slammed one of the contestants for slapping his girlfriend who cheated on him with five other men. She said that it’s the girl’s choice and maybe the problem lies with the guy.

Netizens didn’t take it well and mercilessly trolled her for making such a statement. A Twitter user wrote “Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !!”

Similarly, back in 2015, Deepika Padukone was brutally trolled for her ‘My Choice’ video in which she said that it’s a girl’s choice if she wants to have sex outside the marriage. That statement clearly promoted infidelity and she faced a lot of wrath from netizens.

Neha Dhupia is one of gang leader on Roadies Revolution, along with Rannvijay Singh, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa. Meanwhile, the internet is in no mood to let it go and we wonder how will she react to this sudden outburst on social media.

